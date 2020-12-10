﻿Taguig residents urged to be vigilant despite low Covid-19 cases

Due to the clamor of the Metro Manila mayors, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will resume the implementation of the truck ban starting Monday, December 14.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the resumption of the truck ban is to alleviate the heavy traffic in the metropolis this holiday season.

“Vehicles traveling on the streets of Metro Manila increase as Christmas approaches so we will return the implementation of the truck ban beginning Monday to help ease traffic,” Garcia said.

Large trucks are banned from traversing along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila managed by the MMDA, from 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Under the MMDA’s existing truck ban policy, no truck ban is enforced on Sundays and holidays on major thoroughfares managed by MMDA except on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa).

A total truck ban is enforced along Edsa, from Magallanes Interchange in Makati City to North Avenue in Quezon City, 24 hours from Monday to Sunday.

In March this year, the MMDA suspended the truck ban policy on major thoroughfares in the metropolis to ensure unhampered movement of the essential goods amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The 17 Metro Manila mayors comprising the Metro Manila Council is the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA.

Source: Philippines News agency