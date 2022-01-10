﻿Taguig limits movement of unvaccinated persons

To save lives and livelihood, Taguig’s Safe City Task Force will be adopting the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) resolution that limits the movement of unvaccinated individuals

Under Advisory No. 62, enforcement will focus on areas with a high possibility of Covid-19 transmission, such as public transportation and closed spaces, and areas which have seen increased cases and low vaccination rates.

In a news release on Sunday, the city also asked the private sector to check its employees’ vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated individuals are at a higher risk if infected with the Covid-19 virus. The regulation of the mobility of this vulnerable segment of the population is also a better alternative to a total lockdown that affects the entire economy,” Mayor Lino Cayetano said.

Under the MMDA resolution, unvaccinated individuals are mandated to remain in their residences at all times except for the procurement of essential goods and services, such as food, water, medical services, public utilities, and work.

In addition, they are prohibited from indoor and outdoor restaurants and other food establishments, leisure and social trips to malls, hotels, event venues, sports, and country clubs, and similar facilities.

Traveling via public transportation by land, sea, and air, except for the procurement of essential goods and services, is likewise not allowed.

Individual outdoor exercise is allowed regardless of vaccination status, age, or comorbidities, but for those without jabs, it should be done near the residence or as mandated by the local government unit.

Fully vaccinated individuals who wish to enter public and private establishments in Taguig City are required to present proof of vaccination and a valid government identification with photo and address.

“We are working hand in hand with the national government in implementing necessary precautions to cease the spread of the virus. In Taguig, we will continue to be aggressive in doing our vaccination. We strongly believe that this is our effective defense against the virus,” Cayetano added.

Source: Philippines News Agency