﻿Taguig LGU employee reportedly among Pasig robbery suspects

The Taguig local government has ordered a full-blown investigation into Saturday’s home robbery in Pasig after reports that one of the eight suspects is a capitol employee.

Four Taguig City cops and a civilian were arrested, two escaped, and one was found dead in Makati City.

Staff Sgt. Jayson Bartolome, Cpl. Merick Desoloc, Cpl. Christian Jerome Reyes, and Pat. Kirk Joshua Almojera are already under restrictive custody.

They entered a house in Barangay Kapitolyo and reportedly carted away PHP30 million from a Japanese national and his Filipina partner past midnight.

The arrested civilian reportedly worked for the victims, who immediately reported the incident to authorities that resulted in a police chase.

Mayor Lino Cayetano said the incident was “deplorable and will not be tolerated.”

“I am creating a special investigation committee that will immediately look into a robbery incident involving a Taguig City employee. All links in relation to this incident will be looked into,” Cayetano said in a statement.

“Let this serve as a very strong warning to bad elements who prey on innocent civilians. In Taguig, regardless of who you are, you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. has placed Maj. Nimrod Balgemini Jr., commander of Taguig Substation 1, on administrative relief to preclude any possibility of undue influence in the investigation.

