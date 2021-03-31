﻿Taguig City villages receive ‘stay-at-home’ food packs

All 28 Taguig City villages have received “stay-at-home food packs” as of Monday afternoon.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, in a statement Tuesday, said the city’s Barangay Affairs Office and the Mayor’s Action Team, took part in the house-to-house distributions of the food packs that will be enough for three to four days for a family of five.

The packs contain rice, canned goods, coffee, energy drink and a hygiene kit with masks, face shields, alcohol, and soap as protection against the Covid-19 virus.

Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna are under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) the entire week to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Cayetano said the food packs will ensure that Taguigeños would not have to leave their homes to purchase supplies and expose themselves to infection.

He earlier said food packs will be distributed even after the ECQ has been lifted.

Food establishments in the city will remain open for delivery and takeout services, along with grocery stores and markets.

“This week we need to stay safe. Dito po muna tayo sa piling ng mga mahal natin sa buhay, sa ating mga household, sa mga pamilya natin (Let us stay with our loved ones and families inside our households),” Cayetano said.

As of Monday, Taguig has only 129 active cases, the lowest in Metro Manila.

A total of 14,271 have been infected and 185 died.

“The one-week ECQ will further help the city in reducing its cases,” Cayetano said.

Source: Philippines News Agency