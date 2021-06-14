﻿Taguig aims for 8K daily vax shots as registrations increase

The Taguig City government has exceeded its daily vaccination target of 6,800, with a “zero dropout” rate in booking and scheduling.

In the last three days, the city posted numbers of 8,000, 10,000, and 11,000 daily vaccinations, the city reported on Monday.

As more supplies are pouring in, the city may increase its daily vaccination goal to 8,000.

“With the overwhelming response in the vaccination efforts of Taguig, the local government sincerely extends its apologies to citizens who underwent a longer waiting time than the expected 60 to 90-minute queueing for their vaccination. This is because of the increased volume of people in all 12 vaccination sites,” a city statement read, assuring that all recipients will receive their shots on the day of their schedules.

Mayor Lino Cayetano cited the need for the economic workforce and government employees to get protection against Covid-19.

“The city is happy that A4 workers are finally allowed to get vaccinated while we are still prioritizing A2 or senior citizens and A3 or persons with comorbidities,” he said in another statement. “From our perspective, it is important that, as people are going back to their workplaces and livelihoods, they get vaccinated fast and soon.”

The city government continues to provide home service for bedridden residents while its vaccination buses roam around communities to boost its drive to inoculate 680,000 Taguigeños by the end of the year.

As of June 12, a total of 143,512 residents and non-residents working in the city under priority groups A1, A2, A3, and A4 categories are already vaccinated

