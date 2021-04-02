﻿Taguig A1 vaccination almost done; A2 starts

Taguig is almost done vaccinating its healthcare workers (A1) and has started the inoculation of the next priority group, the elderly under the A2 category.

Mayor Lino Cayetano also assured on Thursday that the national government’s approved priority list for the Covid-19 vaccination program will be followed.

Taguig committed to secure vaccines for its 1 million residents and is expecting jabs from Novavax, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

Second doses for the A1 group were administered Tuesday while the A2 inoculation started Wednesday.

“While we continue to build our portfolio of vaccines and wait for the supplies to arrive, we believe that the best vaccine to administer to our citizens is the vaccine that is available now,” Cayetano said in a statement.

The city’s case fatality rate is at 1.30 percent, while the recovery rate is 98.05 percent.

As of April 1, Taguig has 156 new active cases out of 14,619 confirmed cases, with 14,334 recoveries and 185 deaths.

Moreover, the city government’s house-to-house distribution of stay-at-home family food packs to its residents is ongoing.

Each pack is good for at least three days per household of five members.

Source: Philippines News Agency