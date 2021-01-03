﻿Taduran trains on New Year’s Day for title defense

New Year’s Day celebration never stopped International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran from going to gym for preparation for his next title defense against No. 3 contender Rene Mark Cuarto of Zamboanga del Norte.

Taduran, a 24-year-old fighter from Albay, said he is now training at Sinapangan Sur in Bangar, La Union for his mandatory title defense slated on Feb. 24 at the Lagao gym in General Santos City.

“Mga isang oras lang po at ang timbang ko ay okay naman” (Just about an hour a day of training because my weight is okay now),” Taduran said.

He said he does the punch mitts with his coach Tacy Macalos while waiting for sparring mate Lito Dante, the reigning Orient and Pacific Boxing Federation minimumweight champion who went home to Manila for holidays.

Taduran’s manager Art Monis advised his fighter to rest but still the world champion spent the New Year’s Day in the gym.

“Sabi ko nga sa January 1 rest muna, kaso nag-insayo na. Sabagay para rin sa kanya yon. (I told him to take a rest on January 1, but he chose to practice. Anyway, it is for his own good),” Monis said.

The Filipino champion has a ring record of 14 wins, including 11 via stoppages, with two defeats and one draw against Mexican Daniel Valladares, his last fight held in Mexico on Feb. 1, 2020.

On the other hand, Cuarto has 18 wins with 11 knockouts, two defeats and two draws, and won his last fight via knockout against Jayson Francisco.

Monis said MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons has negotiated Taduran’s mandatory defense against Cuarto.

Source: Philippines News agency