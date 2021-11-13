﻿Tacurong rejoices as townmate tops physician licensure exam

Officials and residents here are celebrating the achievement of a young graduate as he topped this year’s physician licensure examination (PLE).

“The people of Tacurong congratulates Dr. Ian Gabriel A. Juyad for being Top 1 in the October 2021 examination,” Tacurong City Mayor Lino Montilla said in a statement Friday.

Juyad received an 87.50 rating. He graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines – Manila.

“May God continue to bless you in your endeavors in the profession,” the mayor added.

On Thursday, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,677 of 2,302 aspiring doctors passed the October-November Physician Licensure Exams (PLE).

The implementation of health protocols due to the pandemic prompted the PRC to change examination schedules which were originally set for September but was moved to October 30 to 31 and November 1 to 2.

Apart from local officials, Tacurong residents like Arsafe Barrientos expressed elation over Juyad’s achievement. “I am very proud as Tacurongnon, topping the PLE was not easy but a son of Tacurong made it and landed on top,” said Barrientos, an accountant here.

