﻿Tacurong health front-liners on alert after 7 new Covid-19 cases

Tacurong City Mayor Angelo Montilla has placed health front-liners on alert status after seven new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections were reported in the city on Friday.

The seven new cases were all employees of a private business establishment in the city and residents of barangays New Isabela, Poblacion, and Griño, Montilla said on Saturday.

“Contact tracing of direct and secondary contacts of the confirmed cases is ongoing,” he added.

Montilla said all the employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 were on isolation and their establishment was closed for disinfection.

Tacurong City has 14 active cases with one recovery as of Friday.

Of the city’s 80 confirmed cases since March, 64 have recovered while two died.

“This holiday season, the people are reminded to be stricter in their compliance (with) health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus,” Montilla said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency