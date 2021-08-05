﻿Tacloban’s online system improves vax drive

The city government on Wednesday resumed its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination drive fully based on its online registration system to avoid overcrowding.

The Tacloban city health office announced through its official Facebook page that at least 832 people received Sinovac during the first day of vaccination of people who registered online.

Priority groups availed the free vaccines by logging in or updating their previous registration at https://safecity.tacloban.gov.ph

City health office chief Gloria Fabrigas reminded residents who will register online to ensure attaching the supporting documents to facilitate approval of their requests.

Requirements include valid identification cards with a home address here.

Overseas Filipino workers must present proof that they would be deployed within the next four months.

After registration or after updating, residents are advised to wait for a text message from the city government informing them of their vaccination schedule. The notice is usually sent a day before the scheduled inoculation date.

“Residents are advised not to go to the vaccination site after signing up online. They need to receive a text message for the vaccination schedule first before going to the vaccination site,” Fabrigas said.

In the previous vaccination, the city government was criticized because of overcrowding and non-compliance to physical distancing rules.

The city government has identified two designated vaccination centers – Robinsons North in Abucay district and Robinsons Place in Marasbaras district.

As of August 4, the city has already recorded 4,685 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 4,371 recoveries, 210 active cases, and 104 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency