﻿Tacloban sees ‘advantage’ in more strict quarantine status

The city government has welcomed the decision of the national inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases (IATF) to place the city under general community quarantine (GCQ) for six months in a row.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez said in a press briefing Wednesday the city’s current pandemic situation warrants a more strict movement restriction to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Romualdez said with 80 active cases in the city, he cannot guarantee that the numbers will decrease soon.

“Tacloban is the center of the region and with many entry points in the city, we cannot really guarantee to sustain the zero case in two to three weeks,” he told reporters.

“We may not have cases today but the next day somebody infected may be able to enter the city considering that the airport and major port are in the city. When we are under GCQ, it is easier for the authorities to guard the city,” he added.

The quarantine status, according to Romualdez, will make the city a priority in the distribution of vaccines.

Even if the city is still under GCQ, rules are not that strict as businesses are allowed to operate. Although it has to follow the national IATF regulations, the implementation of which lies on the local government units, the mayor said.

He reiterated his appeal to the residents to continue to wear face masks, shields, and observe safe physical distancing and handwashing.

“We should not let our guards down, do not allow yourself to get tired and weak because your immune system will go down and you become vulnerable,” Romualdez said.

As of Tuesday, the city has recorded 1,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,828 recoveries and 45 deaths.

The city, which has been consistently under a more strict quarantine status since October 2020, is the only area in Eastern Visayas still under GCQ.

Other areas with the same status until March 31 are Metro Manila, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur.

