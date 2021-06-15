﻿Tacloban drops fiesta-related events due to Covid-19

TACLOBAN CITY – The city government here has decided to cancel fiesta-related events this month due to rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In his post on his social media account on Tuesday, Mayor Alfred Romualdez said there would be no activities relative to the city’s fiesta on June 30, which were traditionally held for several weeks.

“Those planning reunions and other gatherings, please cancel all of them. Let’s protect not only ourselves but each other,” Romualdez said.

Recently, the local government canceled activities related to the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 12, coinciding with the city’s 68th Charter Day celebration.

For the past several days now, the daily new Covid-19 infections in the city have reached double digits. From June 1 to June 14 alone, total cases have reached 533.

The highest number of new daily cases was recorded on June 10 at 112.

As of Tuesday, the regional capital has recorded 3,244 Covid-19 cases, including 2,731 recoveries, 79 deaths, and 434 active cases.

On June 1, the city government has banned all public gatherings due to rising cases of Covid-19 in the city in the past few days.

Romualdez signed Executive Order No. 2021-06-023 canceling all public in-person assemblies in the city and emphasize the imposition of minimum health standards.

The directive takes effect starting June 1 until it is lifted

Source: Philippines News Agency