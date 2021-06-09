﻿Tacloban closes 2 main roads as anti-Covid-19 measure

The city government here has closed two major alternative roads as one of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by limiting the mobility of the people.

In an advisory Wednesday, the local government temporarily closed the Manlurip Diversion Road and Payapay Coastal Road, both in the city’s San Jose district.

Both highways are alternative routes to the city from nearby Palo town.

“The tightening of borders is part of the city’s action to prevent the further rise of cases in the metro. All incoming motorists are advised to take the main roads,” the city government’s traffic operations management enforcement and control office said in its advisory.

All motorists are advised to take the Palo-Tacloban Road, Palo-Imelda Village Road to enter the city’s boundary.

The two temporarily closed roads are the shorter routes leading to the Tacloban Airport and alternative highways leading to the city’s downtown.

The closure is expected to reduce the mobility of people.

Last year, the local government also closed the two roads to traffic when the city was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine.

On Tuesday, the city government announced that the number of active Covid-19 cases breaches 300 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The epidemic curve suggests a rate of increase that is almost equal to that experienced in August of 2020, according to the city information office.

The additional 199 cases recorded from May 30 to June 5 contributed to the surge.

Since last year, the city has already recorded 2,945 cases, including 2,560 recoveries, and 70 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency