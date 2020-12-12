﻿Tacloban City mayor continues work while in isolation

The city mayor here has been working while in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a social media post on Friday night, Mayor Alfred Romualdez said he was grateful for everyone who prayed for his good health and sent him messages of concern.

Romualdez asked his nurse to take a picture of him signing documents for the city to assure the public that he was up and about, doing his work as mayor.

“Your prayers and get well wishes have given me the strength to become better faster. I have asked my nurse, garbed in full PPE (personal protective equipment), to take my picture, for all of you to see that I am up and about,” he said.

On Thursday, the city government confirmed that the 58-year-old mayor was among the city’s 13 new coronavirus patients.

He is experiencing mild symptoms but is in good condition, according to city health officer Gloria Fabregas.

The city government did not disclose where the mayor is isolated.

“With more prayers and rest, I know I can beat this mild case of Covid-19 and be back in the office in no time,” said Romualdez, the fourth local chief executive in Eastern Visayas to have been infected with the coronavirus.

The others were Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy; Palapag, Northern Samar Mayor Manuel Aoyang; and Giporlos, Eastern Samar Mayor Gilbert Go.

Aoyang later died of complications.

As of December 9, the city has confirmed a total of 1,107 cases, including 1,035 recoveries and 17 deaths, based on the monitoring of the city health office.

Source: Philippines News agency