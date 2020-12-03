﻿Tacloban City bans caroling, Christmas parties

The city government here has banned caroling and prohibited Christmas parties or social gatherings through an executive order implementing the general community quarantine.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred S. Romualdez issued on Tuesday Executive Order No. 2020-11-044 or “An Executive Order Extending the Implementation of Community Quarantine Measures in Tacloban”.

“All forms of face-to-face Christmas caroling, whether done individually or by group, shall be prohibited for the duration of the Executive Order,” Romualdez said in a statement on Thursday.

Any parties and gathering by groups, organizations, offices, establishments, and any similar institutions are strictly prohibited from December 1 to 31, 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mass gatherings, such as but not limited to movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, and non-essential work gatherings are forbidden as well.

The movement for leisure and non-essential purposes is also prohibited.

Gatherings that are for the provision of critical government services and authorized humanitarian activities while adhering to the prescribed minimum health standards will be allowed, Romualdez added.

The movement of the residents in Tacloban will be limited to accessing essential goods and services and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

The provision for the mandatory use of QR code under the scan system will continue to take effect.

The directive, according to Romualdez is under the IATF’s Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines for December.

Tacloban City is among the seven areas in the country still under GCQ due to continuing threats of Covid-19.

As of Dec. 1, the city has 1,056 cases, including 16 deaths and 1,003 recoveries. The city has only 37 remaining active cases.

Source: Philippines News agency