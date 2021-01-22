﻿Tabuk City effects tighter measures vs surge of Covid-19 cases

Concerned with the increasing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the city and the province, the local government here issued on Wednesday a memorandum that further tightens quarantine rules.

Mayor Darwin Estrañero issued Memorandum Order 06-2021 to reimpose a strict community quarantine after the DOH bulletin on Wednesday showed Kalinga Province has the third-highest Covid-19 cases in the country with 102 infections, including 89 cases in this capital city recorded from Jan. 15 to 19.

Estrañero said the order is aimed at suppressing the community transmission and prevent the fast spread of Covid-19.

The order re-imposes strict home quarantine allowing residents to leave their residences only for basic necessities, such as food and essential health services.

Senior citizens, pregnant women, minors, sick persons who have a weak immune system, immuno-compromised, persons with pulmonary ailments are not allowed to go out of their homes at any time.

“Residents of Tabuk may only be allowed to use their private cars when buying basic needs,” the order said. The movement and operation of public transportation are also regulated.

The mayor also ordered that cargo and supply deliveries to and from the city be subjected to strict sanitation and health protocols.

Estrañero reiterated an order issued on January 19 until 22, but this time extending indefinitely its effectivity prohibiting any and all forms of mass and social gatherings. Face to face meetings and training have also been banned to stop the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases.

The mayor also ordered a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. with the exemption of health workers, emergency cases, authorized government officials, employees, policemen, military, firemen, and those authorized by the Covid-19 Inter Agency Task Force. However, they are required to always wear company identification cards when going to their workplace.

The operation of businesses has also been limited to essentials. Government offices must also assign a skeletal force to avoid crowding and congestion in offices. Establishments allowed to operate are required to observe health protocols.

The order also ordered a prohibition to sell and consume liquor.

Estrañero also said that farming activities will continue but workers are mandated to strictly observe the health and safety protocols.

As of Jan. 20, Tabuk has a total of 482 Covid-19 cases with 130 active cases.

Source: Philippines News agency