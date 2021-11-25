﻿Syndicate member, 5 others nabbed in Zambo anti-drug ops

Six persons, including a suspected member of a drug syndicate, were arrested while some PHP531,760 worth of shabu were seized in separate anti-drug operations in the region, the police reported Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, newly-installed Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, identified the suspects as cousins Gasir, 47, and Mursid, 36, both surnamed Jumampa; Normina Alisane-Prontoza, 32; Marites Secusana, 45; Joselito Carido, 28; and, Al-Khalid Mohammad, 24.

The Jumampas were arrested in an anti-drug operation around 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Simborio said.

Recovered from the two were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP340,000, a belt bag, and 79 PHP1,000 bills as boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 marked money.

Around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Secusana and Carido were arrested in an anti-drug operation in Marcos Drive, Barangay Putik.

Confiscated from the two were some PHP40,800 worth of suspected shabu, two coin purses, and PHP300 marked money.

Also on Tuesday, an anti-drug operation was launched at 11:20 p.m. resulting in the arrest of Mohammad in Barangay San Roque.

Seized from Mohammad were PHP69,360 worth of suspected shabu, a sling bag, and PHP500 marked money.

Meanwhile, in Zamboanga Sibugay province, joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives also collared Prontoza, a member of the Angas drug syndicate, during an operation Tuesday night in Purok Lubay, Barangay La Paz of Naga town.

He said Prontoza yielded some PHP81,600 worth of suspected shabu, a sling bag, seven different identification cards, six PHP1,000 bills as boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 marked money, and two motorboats.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency