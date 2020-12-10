﻿Switzerland to give P27-M to typhoon, flood-hit PH

The Swiss government will contribute Swiss Franc (CHF) 500,000 (approximately PHP27 million) to support the calamity-stricken regions in the Philippines, weeks since typhoons Rolly and Ulysses battered the country and displaced thousands of people.

The donation, to be coursed through the Philippine Red Cross PRC and IFRC, includes support in health, water, sanitation, hygiene and shelter, and humanitarian relief items, among others.

It seeks to help in the immediate and early recovery needs of thousands of families hit by storms.

“In solidarity with the Philippines, the Swiss Confederation confirms its support to the emergency appeal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) amounting to CHF 500,000- which corresponds to roughly PHP27,000,000,” the Switzerland Embassy in Manila announced Thursday.

“This year has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. In 2020, we were confronted by volcanoes, typhoons, and a terrible Covid-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on so many people with health concerns but also fear for their jobs, livelihoods, and existences. Solidarity and care are more important than ever,” Swiss Ambassador Alain Gaschen said.

Last month, “Rolly” and “Ulysses” unleashed torrential rain and ferocious winds resulting in billions worth of damages to infrastructure and agriculture and a total of 126 deaths in the country.

Source: Philippines News agency