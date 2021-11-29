﻿Sweet potato ice cream plant to be launched in Leyte

A sweet potato (kamote) ice cream plant will soon be launched in Leyte through the assistance of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said on Friday.

In a taped report, he said this will be funded by the DOST in Region VIII and will be located at the Philippine Root Crops Research and Training Center in Baybay, Leyte.

“The Center is now producing ice cream using sweet potato, locally known as kamote in various flavors: cheesy macapuno, jackfruit, mint-chocolate, double dutch, and coffee-choco swirl,” he said.

De la Peña added that the facility currently produces 1,128 tubs per day at 100 grams per tub.

“The personnel are mostly women, (and it has become) their stable source of income,” he said.

The Sweet Potato Ice Cream Processing Center is the first ice cream processing project of the local government unit of Baybay City, according to de la Peña.

“This project is jointly undertaken with the Baybay City LGU. Locally grown raw materials will be used to boost the city’s agriculture,” he said.

