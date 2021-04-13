﻿Suspected rebel killed in another CamSur clash

©LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected New People’s Army rebel was killed in an encounter between government troops and the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur on Friday.

Elements of the 96th Infantry Battalion (96IB) were on security operations in response to a tip from a concerned citizen in Barangay Guibahoy when the clash with five CTG members broke out.

“No one was harmed on the government side but one CTG member who is yet to be identified was left by his comrades. An M16 rifle was also found in the encounter site,” Capt. John Paul Belleza, the 9th Infantry Division spokesperson, said in an interview on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Lonogan, commanding officer of the 96IB, was saddened by another loss of life but cannot blame communities for reporting on their extortion activities.

“We thank the residents for the timely information they are feeding us and for not tolerating the lawless activities of this terrorist group. Sad to say that because of the NPA’s deception, another life was lost. I hope this will be a lesson to all the members of the terrorist group. Don’t waste time. There is hope for a normal life,” he said in a separate interview.

On April 5, an armed skirmish also erupted in the same town where 53 anti-personnel mines were seized. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency