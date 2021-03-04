﻿Suspected NPA rebel nabbed in NegOcc

A suspected member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) was arrested in joint police and military operation in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Monday afternoon.

A police report on Tuesday identified the suspect as Warren Lozano, 26, a resident of the southern Negros city’s Sitio Cantupa in Barangay Caradioan.

Lozano, alleged to be a part of NPA hit squad Special Partisan Unit or SPARU, belongs to the Sentro De Grabidad 3, Regional Strike Force of Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros-Cebu-Bohol-Siquijor.

Around 4:55 p.m., Lozano was cornered by personnel of Himamaylan City Police Station and 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB) of the Philippine Army in the neighboring Sitio Ubay.

Lt. Col. Angelo de Guzman, 94IB commander, said Lozano is an active member of the NPA although they have yet to confirm his links with the SPARU.

The suspect was found in possession of a caliber .45 caliber Colt pistol loaded with six live cartridges and a black sock containing two cartridges for an M203 grenade launcher.

The police report said Lozano “failed to present legal documents for the lawful possession of firearm and explosives” and was detained in the station’s custodial facility.

In a radio interview, Maj. Romeo Vargas, acting police chief of Himamaylan, said Lozano denied being a member of the CPP-NPA and claimed that the firearms and explosives recovered from his possession were planted.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Republic Act 9516 or illegal possession and manufacture of explosives.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency