﻿Suspected NPA rebel killed in Kalinga encounter

An alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed in a 35-minute gunfight between Army soldiers and communist guerrillas in Barangay Bagtayan, Pasil, Kalinga on Saturday morning.

Maj. Jekyll Julian Dulawan, 5th Infantry Division spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that the 50th Infantry Battalion soldiers chanced upon the undetermined number of guerrillas under the Platun Guevarra-Kilusang Larangang Guerrilla Baggas.

The body of the alleged rebel, who has yet to be identified, was brought to a funeral parlor.

Seized at the scene of the encounter were an M16 rifle, two magazines with bullets, bandolier, transistor radio, and assorted personal belongings.

Dulawan said they have initiated hot pursuit operations while scene of the crime operatives of the Kalinga police scoured the encounter site.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency