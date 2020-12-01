﻿Suspected gun-for-hire group leader killed in Bulacan

An alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group was killed during a buy-bust on illegal firearms by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at Concordia Subdivision, Barangay Dulong Bayan, San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) City on Tuesday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police provincial director, identified the suspect as Rizaldy Gutierrez, who is between 40-45 years old, and a resident of the said place.

He said based on the police report, Gutierrez ran inside his house and fired at the operatives upon sensing that he was dealing with a lawman.

“This prompted one of the law enforcers to fire back that resulted in his death,” Cajipe said in an interview.

Gutierrez was an alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group and involved in some extortion activities.

Recovered from the suspect were a .45-caliber pistol with live ammunition; a .38-caliber revolver with live ammunition; and PHP3,500 buy-bust money.

“In the midst of the pandemic brought by the Covid-19 crisis, Bulacan PNP (Philippine National Police) will spare no effort to subdue violators of the law, particularly gun-for-hire groups and other criminal gangs,” Cajipe said.

Source: Philippines News agency