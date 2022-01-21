﻿Suspected drug pusher killed, 9 others nabbed in Bulacan

A suspected drug peddler was killed and nine others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Bulacan police in this province on Wednesday.

In a police report on Thursday, Col. Rommel Javier Ochave, acting Bulacan police provincial director, said the slain suspect was identified as Rolando Hallasgo alias “Tisoy”, resident of Barangay Muzon in the City of San Jose del Monte.

“The suspect opened fire at the police operatives after the consummated drug transaction at about 10:55 p.m. prompting the law enforcers to fire back which resulted in his death, while his cohort managed to escape,” Ochave said.

Recovered from the crime scene were seven sachets of shabu, a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live ammunition, buy-bust money, one black Rusi motorcycle without plate number and one cellular phone.

Meanwhile, the buy-bust operations conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) operatives of Plaridel, Pandi, San Rafael, and Malolos City Police Stations resulted in the arrest of nine other alleged drug peddlers.

Ochave identified them as Simplicio Castillo Jr., Rodante Rodriguez, and Edison Aguilar, who are all included in the drug watch list; and Jessica Clemente, Melba Maceda, Marlon Pigurin, Ryan Agustin and two male minors aged 16 and 17 years.

A total of 21 sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money were seized during the series of drug stings.

Appropriate criminal complaints against the suspects are now being prepared for filing in court.

Source: Philippines News Agency