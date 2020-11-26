﻿Suspected bomber slain in shootout with Tacurong cops

A man carrying improvised bombs, hand grenades, and a handgun was killed in a shootout with police here at past 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Corporal Ellrey Dasmariñas, Tacurong City PNP investigator-on-case, said policemen were manning a checkpoint and implementing health protocols along Barangay ECJ Montilla when the suspect on board a motorbike passed by around 5:30 a.m.

When flagged down for inspection, the suspect sped away on board his motorbike sans a license plate.

“This prompted motorcycle cops to chase the suspect who sped toward the city proper,” Dasmariñas said.

During the chase, Dasmarinas said the suspect allegedly fired at pursuing lawmen, triggering a shootout that left the suspect dead.

Police found a plastic bag with rice and two improvised bombs, a fragmentation grenade, and a .45-caliber pistol at the site.

Lt. Colonel Rey Egos, Tacurong City police director, said they have yet to establish the identity of the suspect. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency