﻿Suspect in Absalons’ killing nabbed, charged

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested on Tuesday afternoon one of the suspects in the anti-personnel mine (APM) explosion that killed Keith Absalon, former Far Eastern University varsity football player, and his cousin Nolven, according to a report reaching Camp General Simeon Ola here.

An official statement issued by Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) on Wednesday confirmed that Mariel Suson, 22, who was first arrested in Cawayan, Masbate on Tuesday for a separate murder case, was already charged with two counts of murder; violation of RA 9851 or Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and other crimes against humanity; and violation of RA 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the Masbate City Prosecutor’s Office relative to the death of the Absalons.

Col. Juriz Cantoria, Masbate police provincial director, said Suson was arrested for a separate murder case filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 45 in Masbate City.

Suson and eight other members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were accused of allegedly killing Reinerio Villamor in Masbate City on April 22 this year.

It was learned that the suspects’ name was on the list of persons believed to be responsible for the attack that killed the Absalons.

Police investigators said the suspect is a daughter of Rogelio Suson a.k.a Manong/Julio, secretary of the New People’s Army (NPA) Larangan 2 of the Bicol Regional Party Committee.

As this developed, Lt. Col Steve dela Rosa, Masbate City police chief, said the arrested suspect has been committed to the provincial jail.

NPA rebels on June 6 detonated an APM planted along the road of Barangay Anas, Masbate City that killed Keith, 21, and Nolven, 40, while they were biking. The blast also wounded Nolven’s 16-year old son, Chrisbin.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education-Schools Division Office (DepEd-SDO) of Masbate, in an official statement Wednesday, denied that the suspect is a public school teacher assigned in Masbate province.

“This office wants to clarify that the person arrested is an applicant for a teaching position in our division and was able to submit the required application documents. However, she was not yet able to pass our hiring process, and thus, she is not actually a teacher of our Division nor a DepEd employee,” the statement read.

SDO Masbate also added that an officer of their office visited the person arrested and coordinated with government agencies involved to gather essential information that will guide in formulating further action if necessary.

“Meron siyang dalawang kapatid na teachers but the person involved sa case, she’s not teaching. (She has two siblings who are teachers. But Mariel Suson is not teaching),” Mayflor Marie Jumamil, DepEd spokesperson, said in a group chat message with reporters.

