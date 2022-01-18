﻿Surigao Norte guv tests positive for Covid-19

Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Despite following strict health protocols, I am informing the people of Surigao del Norte that I tested positive for Covid-19),” Matugas said in his Facebook account on Sunday afternoon.

The governor has been active in relief operations in the different towns in the province after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on December 16 last year.

Matugas said he will undergo isolation for a period of seven to 10 days, as advised by his doctor.

His wife, former governor Sol Matugas, will also undergo the same number of days of isolation, he added.

The governor said he is “asymptomatic”.

“I am also asking those who came in close contact with me to monitor their health status and be guided on appropriate steps to take,” Matugas said.

He also asked the people of Surigao del Norte for prayers and continue to unite to beat the pandemic and recover from the ruins left by the recent typhoon.

Matugas urged the people of the province to have themselves vaccinated for protection against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency