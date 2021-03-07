﻿Surigao Norte cops nab ‘NPA militia’ member

An alleged member of the Militia ng Bayan (MB) of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant for loose firearms in the town of Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Friday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the director of the Police Regional Office Caraga (PRO-13), identified the suspect as Danilo H. Casaquet, 52, a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Upper Libas, Tagana-an town.

“The service of the search warrant was in line with the continuing efforts of PRO-13 against the members and supporters of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Surigao del Norte,” Caramat said.

He added that Casaquet is an MB member working under the Guerrilla Front (GF) 16 of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) of the NPA.

The search warrant against Casaquet was issued by the 3rd Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Placer, Surigao del Norte last February 24, and was implemented by the personnel of Tagana-an Municipal Police Station (TMPS) on Thursday.

Confiscated from the possession of Casaquet were one M76 rifle grenade and one silver STI EDGE .45 caliber pistol with magazine and five ammunition.

Caramat said the suspect will be facing criminal charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Republic Act No. 9516 that amended the provisions of Presidential Decree 1866 that codifies the laws on illegal and unlawful possession, manufacture, dealing in, acquisition or disposition of firearms, ammunition or explosives.

“One of the marching orders of PNP Chief, General Debold M. Sinas is to account loose firearms throughout the country to ensure that no unlicensed firearms or explosives will fall into the hands of unlawful individuals,” Caramat said.

He also assured the residents of the Caraga Region that PRO-13 will continue to enforce laws for public safety and security.

Source: Philippines News Agency