﻿Surge of Covid cases alarms DILG-E. Visayas

– Alarmed by the spike of cases in Eastern Visayas, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has asked local government officials to heighten the drive against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Since Leyte and Samar areas now fall under the high-risk classification of the World Health Organization, local government units (LGUs) should act immediately to contain the virus spread, said DILG Regional Director Karl Cesar Rimando in an advisory for LGUs posted on Wednesday night.

“All local chief executives are advised to immediately implement measures to combat the further spread of the virus and prevent a spike in the number of cases that could overwhelm the health care system,” he added.

The DILG regional chief highly recommended the strict enforcement of minimum health standards such as wearing face masks and maintain safe physical distance.

He also asked local authorities to remind the public to avoid closed spaces, crowded places, and close conversations.

The public was also told to watch out for “super spreader” settings such as venues where there is crowding, rooms with poor ventilation, and areas with many people talking and singing.

“Increase your local response capacity by increasing the number of quarantine and isolation facilities, Covid-19 dedicated beds in medical facilities, ensuring the availability of contact tracers,” Rimando added.

The agency issued the advisory after observing that Eastern Visayas climbed to the 5th rank among regions in the country with the most number of new cases.

From Dec. 15 to 29 alone, the region logged 1,228 cases.

As of Dec. 31, the region has already recorded 11,292 cases, including 964 active cases, 10,199 recoveries, and 129 deaths

