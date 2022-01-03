﻿Support sought for upcoming family income survey in Caraga

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Caraga (PSA-13) on Friday urged the residents in the Caraga Region to support the scheduled 2021 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) Visit 2 from January 11 to 31, 2022.

In a press statement Friday, Rosalina Apura, the PSA-13 director, said around 8,616 households will be involved in the conduct of the FIES Visit 2.

“The FIES Visit 1 was already conducted last July 2021 with the first semester or January to June as the reference period. The second semester of 2021, or July to December will be the reference period for the FIES Visit 2 in January,” Apura said.

She said that the FIES is a nationwide survey of households undertaken every three years and serves as the source of data on family income and expenditures.

Included in the FIES are the levels of consumption by item of expenditure and the sources of income in cash and in-kind.

“The results of FIES provide information on the levels of living and disparities in the income of Filipino families, as well as their spending patterns,” Apura said.

The survey will also provide benchmark information to update the weights used in the estimation of the Consumer Price Index and will provide inputs in the estimation of the country’s poverty threshold and incidence, she added.

Aside from the FIES Visit 2, the PSA-13 said it will also conduct the 2022 Labor Force Survey starting January 11.

A total of 317 statistical researchers and field workers will be involved in the two surveys next year, the agency said.

Source: Philippines News Agency