﻿Support companies that advocate recycling: DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is encouraging consumers to patronize businesses that are promoting sustainability like reduced use of plastic products for packaging.

In a webinar on Friday, Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau Director Melquiades Marcus Valdez II said consumers must take action and demand for more sustainable alternatives from businesses and government.

“The consumers can re-evaluate their consumption habits to minimize plastic use (and) refuse unnecessary plastic whenever possible,” Valdez said. “We must reduce plastic waste towards sustainability consumption and production.”

Private sector stakeholders have partnered with DTI in promoting sustainable products and businesses among consumers.

One wellness shop and drug store vowed to reduce the use of plastic in their packaging by 50,000 kilogram of plastic bottles or equivalent to 2.5 million bottles in a year.

The shop said it is the company’s vision to eliminate unnecessary packaging, minimize use of recycled plastic at 20 percent, and promote recyclable and reusable packaging.

Source: Philippines News Agency