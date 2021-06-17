﻿‘Sunset View’ park new destination in Antique

The provincial government will meet with stakeholders on June 23 to discuss the proposed construction of the “Sunset View” Park, expected to become a new tourist destination here.

It will be built beside the new building of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Barangay Maybato Sur, along the beach with a view of the sunset.

“We will be having stakeholders meeting on June 23 in preparation for the construction of the park,” Eby Butiong, Antique provincial government housing board secretary, said in an interview on Thursday.

As part of their preparations, he said they need to move 25 informal settlers to the provincial relocation in Barangay Mapatag in Hamtic.

He said the construction of the two-story PENRO building is ongoing after 10 of the 18 informal settler families in Barangay Maybato Sur were relocated last June 4.

The remaining eight families opted to stay with their relatives in Barangay Maybato Sur as they claimed that the relocation site is far from their source of livelihood, which is fishing.

During the building’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 17 this year, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said he envisioned the site of the project, a reclaimed area, to become a tourist destination.

The building with a sailboat design reminisces the historical landing of the Bornean datus along the shorelines of Antique to establish their first barangay.

