﻿Suns take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals with 118-108 victory over Bucks

The Phoenix Suns have taken a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns’ Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton both notched up double-doubles at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena late Thursday.

Crowder scored 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayton boasted 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Devin Booker was the highest scorer of his team with 31 points and six assists.

Mikal Bridges finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.

For the losing side, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42 points and 12 rebounds were not enough to avoid a loss in Game 2.

Jrue Holiday racked up 17 points and seven assists. Pat Connaughton came off the bench to add 14 points and seven rebounds.

Game 3 will be played on Sunday at the Bucks’ home ground, Fiserv Forum

Source: Philippines News Agency