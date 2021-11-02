﻿Sunday forecast: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in VisMin

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Visayas and northern part of Mindanao due to the tail-end of a frontal system or shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Caraga and Central and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a shear line.

Meantime, Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by a shear line or localized thunderstorms.

Residents of affected areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA added Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to “amihan” or northeast monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds moving northeast will blow over Northern Luzon with moderate to rough coastal waters while light to moderate winds from northeast to east will blow over the rest of Luzon bringing slight to moderate coastal waters.

For Visayas and Mindanao, light to moderate winds moving northeast will blow with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The minimum temperature will be 23.6 °C and the maximum temperature will be 30.2 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency