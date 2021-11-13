﻿Summons issued over petition seeking to void Marcos candidacy

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued summons to the party of presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. regarding the petition filed against the former senator, asking to cancel his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the order for the respondent to comment on the petition was issued on Thursday.

“Summons was issued yesterday, and is expected to be served today. We are awaiting proof of service,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The poll body official added that the aspirant for the highest post in the land has less than a week to answer the petition.

“Upon receipt of the summons, the respondent will have five days to file an answer,” Jimenez said.

Earlier, the Comelec spokesperson said that after a response was submitted, the Commission, through its second division which was tasked to handle the case, will issue a notice for a pre-conference meeting, to be attended by the counsels of the respondent and the petitioners.

After which both parties will be given three days to submit their respective memoranda and then the case will be submitted for resolution.

The division is composed of Commissioners Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho Jr.

Petitioners Fr. Christian Buenafe, Fides Lim, Ma. Edeliza Hernandez, Celia Lagman Sevilla, Roland Vibal, and Josephine Lascano, filed a petition to cancel Marcos’ COC for containing multiple false material representations.

Source: Philippines News Agency