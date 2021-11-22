﻿Sultan Kudarat cops entrap colleague in drug operation

Police authorities here arrested one of their colleagues, who is a high-value target drug personality, during an entrapment operation in Cotabato City on Saturday night.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the suspect as Cpl. Jomar Moyet Chio, who was nabbed during a buy-bust operation along Gutierrez Ave., Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City.

Joint police personnel from Cotabato City and Sultan Kudarat town conducted the buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of Chio, who is assigned with the Sultan Kudarat municipal police station.

“He was under surveillance for the past several weeks,” Ugale said in a statement released late Saturday. Seized from the suspect was a medium-sized suspected shabu sachet of still undetermined value and the marked money used in the buy-bust operation.

“He did not resist arrest. The suspected drugs seized from him were forwarded to the police laboratory for further tests,” Ugale said.

Ugale directed the police director of Cotabato City to expedite the investigation in the case for the possible immediate dismissal of the suspect from the service.

Chio will face both criminal and administrative charges, Ugale said. “We will not hesitate to remove all police scalawags or rouge police members in the BARMM. There is no room for scalawags in our ranks,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency