﻿Sultan Kudarat cops arrest bogus CIDG agents

Police in this province arrested two armed men who posed as agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and suspiciously roaming around neighboring President Quirino town on Friday morning.

In a report, Col. Tom Tuzon, Sultan Kudarat police director, said the two suspects, identified as Ronald Allan Capate and Allan Gonzales Poblete, both from Koronadal City in South Cotabato province, were carrying pistols when accosted.

“They presented identification cards from the CIDG but failed to present documents legalizing the possession of their .45-caliber pistol and 9mm pistol,” Tuzon said quoting a report from the President Quirino municipal police.

He said the President Quirino police earlier received reports from civilians about two men suspiciously roaming around town on board a Foton pick-up vehicle with license plate AOA-2076.

A tipster claimed that the two were mulcting money from local traders.

Responding police confronted the two who did not resist arrest and quietly alighted from their vehicle with their pistols stuck on their waists.

Tuzon said the two are now detained and initially charged with illegal possession of firearms as further verification is ongoing with the CIDG office on the suspects’ background.

The suspects, for their part, denied they were extorting money from local traders.

Brig Gen. Alexander Tagum, Police Regional Office -Soccsksargen director, lauded the Sultan Kudarat provincial police office, particularly the President Quirino police officers, for their quick response and dealing with the gunmen without bloodshed.

