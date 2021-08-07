﻿Student-recipients of laptops get additional cash aid

Qualified outstanding students who received laptops donated by the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) last year will be given additional PHP8,000 in financial assistance.

In an interview Friday, Presidential Commission for Urban Poor Commissioner Norman Baloro said beneficiaries belong to the top 10 outstanding students for School Year 2020-2021 in their respective grade levels.

Baloro said the Davao Special Projects under the Office of the City Mayor has initiated a new program in partnership with the Consulate General of the PRC in Davao.

The program, dubbed as “Sprout Award: Scholarship of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao for Outstanding Students in Mindanao”, aims to provide financial assistance for each selected outstanding student.

“I just want to clarify that our basis to qualify is those outstanding students for the whole grade level. We know that there are honor students per classroom but for this program, we consider those who excel in the entire grade level,” he told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Of the 310 laptop recipients last year, Baloro said more or less 58 students have already complied with the requirements to qualify for the additional cash assistance.

“It is like an additional aid for them and a reward for their hard work,” he added.

On Oct. 16, 2020, free gadgets were turned over to the 310 students inside the People’s Park, Palma Gil Street in this city.

The “Student Siblings’ Laptop Sharing Project” program sponsored by the Consulate General of the PRC in Davao City aims to help indigent students get access to distance learning amid the ongoing pandemic.

The students were chosen based on their socio-economic condition. With this new program of the local government and Consulate General, the beneficiaries will be further motivated to study harder given the added financial support.

Baloro called on the parents and guardians of the qualified beneficiaries to visit their office at Door 7 in Magsaysay Park for the submission of requirements until August 13.

