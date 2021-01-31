﻿Strict entry protocols make 3 Abra towns Covid-free

Amid the surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), three towns in Abra remain free of the virus.

Dr. Alex Bayubay, Abra Provincial Department of Health officer (PDOHO), on Thursday said the strict entry protocols helped the towns of San Isidro, Lagayan, and Tineg to maintain Covid-19-free status.

He said Tineg, which is known for the Kaparkan falls — a mountain of layers and levels of waterfalls dropping on a natural pool — was restricted by the LGU to outsiders.

“Hindi sila nagpapapasok kahit taga ibang munisipyo ng Abra (they do not allow people even if they are just from other towns of the province, to enter),” the doctor said.

In Lagayan town, the LGU asked their townmates who are working in other towns or provinces to delay going home to the town.

The same strict protocols are being implemented and imposed in San Isidro. Bayubay said that locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas workers (ROF) are strictly screened.

Apart from the main border control point at Tanagdan in San Quintin that connects Abra to Ilocos Sur, all entry points to the towns have border checkpoints.

The doctor said the LSIs and ROFs undergo triage at Tangadan checkpoint, a permanent checkpoint ever since.

From there, the respective local government units fetch their constituents and subject them to antigen testing.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine was arranged by the concerned LGU before the LSIs or ROFs arrival.

Mahigpit po itong mga munisipyo sa pag implement ng protocols (the LGUs are strict in the implementation of health protocols), ” the doctor said.

For marketers and suppliers, they are required to have an antigen test in Tangadan.

They are also asked to declare their specific destination as well as the length of stay.

The doctor said the provincial and municipal governments have already called for a meeting with all concerned offices and persons in preparation for the stricter observance of the health and safety protocols in Abra.

