﻿Strict adherence to protocols key to returning to ‘normal’

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday reminded the public to strictly adhere to minimum health and safety guidelines in going to shopping malls and parks in Metro Manila.

In his regular Palace briefing, Roque said the opening of public places such as malls and parks for families, along with their children, was meant to push for public health benefits and gradual reviving of the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hindi po dahilan ito para maging super spreaders iyong ating malling (Going to malls should not be the reason for super spreader events),” he said.

He also reminded mall owners to strictly implement the protocols on wearing face masks, regular handwashing, and social distancing.

“Para po makabalik-buhay tayo importante po sumunod po tayo sa minimum health standards (Follow the minimum health standards so that we can go back to normalcy),” Roque said.

Roque noted that all business establishments are responsible for strict implementation of health and safety protocols against Covid-19.

Failure to do so will lead to the closure of businesses, he added.

“So hinihingi po natin ang kooperasyon ng lahat nang patuloy pong magbukas ang ating ekonomiya (We are asking for your cooperation so that we can continue with our economic activities),” Roque said.

From Nov. 5, Metro Manila shifted to a lower Covid-19 Alert Level 2, allowing more people, including minors, to visit malls and public places, regardless of vaccination status.

“Nasa kamay po natin ang muling pagsipa ng kaso ng Covid-19; nasa kamay natin ang patuloy na pagbubukas ng mga negosyo para maging dahilan na tayo po ay magkaroon ng mas maraming hanapbuhay. Huwag po nating sayangin iyong pagtitiyaga natin nang halos dalawang taon na (The surge of Covid-19 cases is in our hands; it is in our hands to continue to open businesses so that we can have more jobs. Let’s not waste what we have achieved in almost two years),” he said.

Under Alert Level 2 classification, restaurants and eateries may operate at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) guidelines.

Establishments may also operate at 70 percent outdoor venue capacity, the IATF-EID added.

Source: Philippines News Agency