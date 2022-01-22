﻿Strengthening food supply depends on budget: BFAR exec

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) could use more financial backing to support its vision to achieve food security even as it defended the plan to import fish to address shortage.

DA Undersecretary for Agri-Industrialization and Fisheries Cheryl Natividad-Caballero said in an interview Friday that BFAR received lower funds compared to other agricultural agencies.

Thus, the goal to intensify fish production is limited and will depend on the given budget.

“The Secretary (William Dar) has spoken and we cannot underestimate his wisdom. As head of the Department, his approval and or issuances and guidelines clearly set the agency’s directions and guidance,” Caballero said, in response to critics questioning the DA’s move to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of pelagic fish to plug projected shortfall in the first quarter of 2022.

Dar signed the Certificate of Necessity to Import on Tuesday citing some PHP4-billion damage to the fisheries subsector after Typhoon Odette last year and reduced fish production due to the closed fishing season.

In a previous statement, Dar said imports will only fill in the deficit or what cannot be produced locally as the country “needs to rely less” from other nations to improve its economy.

BFAR has been investing in aquaculture infrastructures such as hatcheries to produce quality fry and fingerlings, lessen importations, and generate more income and livelihood to fish farmers.

BFAR data showed that for the first three quarters of 2021, the fisheries industry produced 3,118,525.02 MT, which was 1.94 percent lower than 2020’s 3,180,086.28 MT and was attributed to the decrease in commercial fisheries production.

Among the three sub-sectors, 50.88 percent of the total production came from aquaculture, 26.88 percent from municipal fisheries, and 22.24 percent from commercial fisheries.

The municipal and aquaculture sub-sectors posted an increase of 1.19 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency