﻿Stop making ‘milking cows’ out of workers, Danao tells Reds

A ranking police official on Tuesday called on communist terrorist group members to stop deceiving small workers and turning them into milking cows.

“Itong mga ito nagpapakahirap magtrabaho ang mga ito (These people are working hard) and yet they are forced to give 10 percent of their salary every month, so ito yung kanilang (this is their) milking cow,” National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony for 30 rebel surrenderers from the labor sector who were given livelihood and financial assistance under the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Danao was referring to the scheme of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) members where they form organizations in the guise of protecting workers in exchange for a portion of their salaries.

“Pati nga yung pagpapasara ng mga kumpanya eh gustong-gusto ng mga ito eh (They like to have companies closed), you know why? Because they are asking 25 percent of what they will receive. Akala nila (workers) nagkapera sila (They thought they will earn money), initially. Pag ikaw binayaran ka ng PHP200,000 na (If you get a PHP200,000) separation pay, just imagine how much is 25 percent of that, per ulo ‘yun (that is per head), only to find out later wala ka nang trabaho (that you don’t have a job anymore),” he said.

He added that the voluntary surrender of these rebel sympathizers is a highlight of the efforts of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) in defeating the threat posed by the communist terrorists in all parts of the country.

“Itong mga ibang kasamahan nila ay galing sa ibang region and from other regions we convinced them na kumbinsihin itong imga ibang naririto sa NCR ngayon na sumuko (These other colleagues are from other regions and from other regions we convinced them to convince others here in NCR today (to surrender),” Danao said, adding that most of the surrenderers are truck drivers.

He lauded the former rebels for choosing peace and deciding to return to the fold of the law.

“Sana mahikayat pa natin yung iba na magbalik gobyerno para once and for all makita nila na ang programa natin ay talagang may puso. Tapat, may puso at para sa ating mga mamamayan. So ito po talaga yung programa ng ating ELCAC ngayon (I hope we can encourage others to return to the government so that once and for all they see that our program really has a heart. Honest, with a heart and for our citizens. So this is really the program of our ELCAC today),” he explained.

Danao said these rebel returnees would be given a life-changing opportunity to lead normal lives with their families as free and empowered citizens.

“Please let us put a total stop, ihinto natin itong panlilinlang na ito. Tama na, sobra na. Ang kailangan natin ay totoong kapayapaan para sa tao, totoong katahimikan para sa bayan. (Let us stop this deception. This is enough. This is too much. What we need is real peace for the people, real peace for the nation),” said Danao.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government is the lead agency in the implementation of the E-CLIP, which entitles a former rebel to receive immediate assistance of PHP15,000; PHP50,000 as livelihood assistance; PHP12,000 to PHP500,000 as firearms remuneration; half-way house assistance; enrolment to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and medical assistance; education assistance; housing assistance; legal assistance; and healing and reconciliation initiatives.

The reintegration assistance is being used for the subsistence or meal cost of former rebels who have been placed under the protection of government troops while processing their other benefits under the E-CLIP.

E-CLIP is one of the programs under the NTF-ELCAC, a body created by President Rodrigo Duterte through Executive Order No. 70.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Source: Philippines News agency