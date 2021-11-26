﻿Still no winner; Ultra Lotto jackpot soars to P375-M

The jackpot prize of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 climbed up to PHP375 million in its next draw scheduled on Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Thursday.

In an advisory, the agency said there is still no winner from Tuesday night’s draw which yielded the winning six-digit combination of 58-19-35-46-30-10 which had a jackpot prize of PHP360,984,981, while ticket sales for the draw reached a total of PHP61,823,240.

However, 21 bettors who guessed five out of the six-digit winning combination will each receive the second prize of PHP120,000.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

For this month, there were five lone bettors bagged the jackpot prize from various Lotto games.

Last Nov.13, a lone bettor from Laguna became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP8.48 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while last Nov. 9, another bettor from Quezon City bagged the PHP15-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

Last Nov. 7, another bettor from Misamis Oriental also won the PHP8.24 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while on Nov. 4, a sole bettor from San Carlos City, Pangasinan bagged the PHP125 million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

The PCSO is mandated to set aside 30 percent of its revenue for charity, 55 percent for prizes, and 15 percent for its operation. All balances of any funds in the PCSO will form part of the charity fund.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News Agency