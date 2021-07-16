﻿Still no weekend flights to, from Dumaguete: CAAP

There are still no domestic commercial flights to and from Negros Oriental via the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport on weekends, a key official of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) here said on Friday.

Mark Diamaoden, local CAAP chief and manager of the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport, said in an interview there are no changes in the flight schedules between here and Manila even as Negros Oriental is now placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from July 16 to 31, 2021.

The daily flight schedules from Monday to Friday remain the same, before and even when the province was under MECQ from June 16 to July 15, 2021, he said.

Both Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have a daily flight on these days, and their request for additional schedules during the weekend has yet to be approved by the provincial government, he added.

Diamaoden said travelers to Negros Oriental are now allowed to present a fully-vaccinated card and a negative antigen test, plus Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage or S-PASS authority from the local government unit (LGU) of their destination before boarding.

The S-PASS is an online communication platform and travel management system developed by the Department of Science and Technology for easier coordination with the local government unit (LGU).

If an LGU has not yet adopted the S-PASS, their names should be in the master list submitted by the provincial government to the airlines otherwise they are not allowed to travel, Diamaoden said.

Meanwhile, repatriation flights for overseas Filipino workers (OFW’s) as facilitated by the Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration (OWWA) continue almost daily here, he said.

However, unlike in the past when repatriation flights usually arrive here at midnight or beyond, the aircraft with the repatriates now arrive either in the afternoon or early evening, the airport manager said

