﻿Still no room for complacency with Covid-19: Bacolod mayor

Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Friday urged residents here to remain vigilant after the city logged 25 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the mid-week tally, the highest after almost four months.

“This is a wake-up call. Let’s not put our guards down. In a pandemic, there is no room for complacency,” the mayor said in a video statement.

Leonardia said he considers the spike in cases on March 17 as “very alarming” since “the last time Bacolod had a big number was on Nov. 21 with 28 cases”, adding that from December up to early March, the city’s numbers were already manageable.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health-Western Visayas reported that the number of new confirmed cases in the city accounts for 17 local cases, seven authorized persons outside residence, and one locally-stranded individual.

“What is the message here? This is to remind us that Covid-19 is still there, the pandemic is still there. I’m concerned that for more than three months that our situation became a lot better than others, we probably became complacent,” he added.

Leonardia said “there is no room for complacency” at this point especially that there are case surges in Metro Manila, Cebu, and other areas.

“Let me take this opportunity to appeal to always be careful and follow health protocols. Use your mask, face shield, and practice social distancing. We keep on repeating this, but that is the reality we have to face now,” he said.

The mayor also appealed to Bacolodnons to avoid mass gatherings and social mixing as part of the safety precautions.

On Thursday, Bacolod recorded 12 new cases, and five new cases on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency