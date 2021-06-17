﻿Step 1 PhilSys registrants breach 2M mark

Filipinos who have registered for the online Step 1 registration have now reached 2,072,247, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced recently.

The Step 1 for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) involves the collection of demographic information. An online portal has been operational since April 30 for a more convenient process.

It can also be done face to face depending on the policies of the local government unit to maintain the required health protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The growing interest to register had also caught the attention of fixers and scammers, the PSA noted.

Unscrupulous individuals charge certain fees, allegedly to help them register online.

“We would like to remind everyone to be careful and avoid fixers and scammers, who are asking for payment instead of registering you in PhilSys. The entire registration process in PhilSys is free. There is also no delivery fee that PHLPost (Philippine Post) will ask for the official delivery of PhilID (Philippine ID) cards to your homes,” the PSA posted on social media.

Scammers can be criminally charged, jailed for three to six years, and fined from PHP1 million to PHP3 million based on the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act.

The same penalties await those caught with unauthorized use of PhilID.

Reports and complaints can be emailed to info@philsys.gov.ph, messaged to official Facebook page PSAPhilSysOfficial or reported to Provincial Statistics Offices.

Step 2, or the biometrics registration, must be done personally as it will entail iris and fingerprint scans, and front-facing photographs.

As of May 15, 2021, a total of 103,935 PhilID cards have been delivered, PSA said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency