﻿Steady decline seen in new Covid-19 cases among PNP personnel

New coronavirus infections within the Philippine National Police (PNP) are on a steady decline, recording another single-digit figure Wednesday.

Data from the PNP Health Service show that only nine new confirmed cases and 29 new recoveries were registered. The total active cases are 261.

On September 28 this year or more than a month ago, the daily cases were as high as 143 and active cases were at 2,092.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the PNP tallied 42,047 total confirmed cases, 41,661 of whom have since recovered and been restored to full-duty status.

A senior police officer died of Covid-19 and hypertension on November 8, the 125th police personnel to have died from the disease.

The police officer, 54, was assigned to a national support unit stationed in the Bicol region.

Meantime, as new Covid-19 cases among personnel drop, the vaccination rate is going up.

About 91.27 percent or 204,728 of PNP personnel are fully vaccinated against the disease while 7.50 percent or 16,833 personnel have received their first doses.

With these numbers, only 1.23 percent or 2,751 personnel have yet to receive the life-saving shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency