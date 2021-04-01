﻿Staycation in ‘NCR Plus’ suspended

Staycations are temporarily suspended in Metro Manila and nearby provinces following the declaration of enhanced community quarantine, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Saturday night.

The agency said only accredited accommodation establishments that serve as quarantine facilities are allowed to operate in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

“The operation of staycation hotels is temporarily suspended during the said period,” its statement read.

The DOT advised all establishments allowed to operate to strictly enforce the minimum health and safety guidelines and quarantine protocols.

It also warned violators of penalties, including fines, suspension, and cancellation of DOT-accreditation, depending on the gravity of offense.

Meanwhile, the agency thanked the staycation hotels for allowing their guests to “rebook without penalties” as a support to the conduct of safe tourism.

There are at least 15 hotels that previously secured the Certificate of Authority to Operate as Staycation (CAOS), namely the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency City of Dreams, Nuwa Hotel City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, and Hotel Okura Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency