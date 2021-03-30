﻿Stay home this Holy Week: DOH

The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) appealed anew to the public to observe the Holy Week by staying at home and avoiding unnecessary travels.

“Instead of the usual travels and vacation by families and relatives during the Holy Week, it is best that people stay at home with the family and avoid travels and mass gatherings as a way to help prevent the transmission of the disease,” DOH-CAR Asst. Regional Director, Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, said in a phone interview Monday.

“Let us make our Holy Week safe, solemn and meaningful,” she added.

Pangilinan made the appeal amid the continuing surge of Covid-19 cases in the different provinces in the Cordillera and other parts of the country.

For seven days starting March 29, the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are placed under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest among the classifications.

The move was implemented to curb the upward trend in coronavirus cases, which posted the highest single-day tally last March 26 with 9,838 new infections since the start of the pandemic.

The surge in number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the peak recorded in August last year and are still increasing at a fast rate, with the NCR at “high risk”.

The different provinces in the CAR have also reported a surge of cases. Based on DOH data from March 20-26, 2021, the region has a total of 1,497 new confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

This is 309 higher than the number of new cases a week before from March 13 to19. The number of deaths is also higher by three than the prior week.

Pangilinan said similar to the Holy Week last year, restricted movement would mean less possibility of acquiring the virus.

“By observing a safe and solemn Holy Week, we are ensuring that there would be prevention of the possible further transmission of the virus in the communities and other places,” she said.

The public is urged to strictly adhere to the minimum public health standards like wearing face masks and face shields, proper hygiene and washing of hands, social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings.

Source: Philippines News Agency