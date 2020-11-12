﻿Stay alert, OFs told after blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday advised the Filipino community in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant after an explosion during a World War I commemoration in Jeddah injured two on Wednesday.

“The DFA, through the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Jeddah, is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the reported blast at a World War I commemoration ceremony held at a cemetery in the Al-Balad area of Jeddah,” it said in a statement.

The PCG in Jeddah has been in touch with Filipino community members who were asked to stay alert and follow the advice of local authorities.

Local reports said an explosive device hit the international ceremony, attended by representatives of various foreign diplomatic missions.

The state media Saudi Press Agency said investigations are underway on what it described as a “failed and cowardly attack” in Jeddah.

It also assured that the two injured are receiving “high-level medical care”.

Source: Philippines News Agency